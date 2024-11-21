Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 228 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $179.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.92 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. This represents a 36.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,866.94. This represents a 26.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,259. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

