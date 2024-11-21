Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,801 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $158,300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 225.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $79,549,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CDW by 2,045.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 280,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CDW by 46.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,634,000 after purchasing an additional 195,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $172.95 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

