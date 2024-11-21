Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.