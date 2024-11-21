Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 33.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 616.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 15.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

LHX stock opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.98 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

