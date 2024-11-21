Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.4 %

CRUS stock opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.