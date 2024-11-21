Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.