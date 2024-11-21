Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,175.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,027,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 995,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 793,688 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,716,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,077,000 after buying an additional 108,106 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

EWP stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.