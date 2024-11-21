MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 18,322 shares.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 14.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 422,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.