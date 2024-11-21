MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 18,322 shares.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 14.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
