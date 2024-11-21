NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $30.33 on Thursday. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

