NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Acquires A$11,700.00 in Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$11,700.00 ($7,597.40).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sebastian Evans bought 24,202 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,979.99 ($7,779.21).

On Thursday, September 12th, Sebastian Evans bought 24,108 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,812.92 ($7,670.73).

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 183.84, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Announces Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 10th. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

