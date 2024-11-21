Nap B.V. Forgrowth Sells 33,273 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,778,760 shares in the company, valued at $295,411,300.80. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 15.5 %

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $20.01 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,018,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 69.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 869,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 202,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

