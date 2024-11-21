National Bank Financial Forecasts TC Energy FY2025 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.54.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at C$68.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.75. The stock has a market cap of C$71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.83 and a one year high of C$70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.58, for a total transaction of C$400,297.95. Also, Director Lindsay Mackay sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$246,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,490 shares of company stock worth $5,749,355. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.113 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

