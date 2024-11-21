Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $11.73 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated makes up 1.6% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $90,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance
Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,210.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $716.80 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,164.42.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Read More
