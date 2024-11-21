Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HWM opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $119.80.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

