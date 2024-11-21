Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 0.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $197.29 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.36.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

