Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

