Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 2,627 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.33.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $484.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.56 and its 200 day moving average is $351.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $185.83 and a one year high of $484.61.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,140 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.