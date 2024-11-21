Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $117.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Nestlé by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Nestlé by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

