NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 33,205 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

NIKE Profile

Free Report

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

