NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.80 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.60.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

NIO stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. NIO has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NIO by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NIO by 5,388.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of NIO by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIO by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 538,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 31.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 370,556 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

