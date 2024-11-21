Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Norcros Stock Up 0.7 %

Norcros stock traded up GBX 1.64 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 249.64 ($3.16). The stock had a trading volume of 121,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,731. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norcros has a 52 week low of GBX 161 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 283 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of £223.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Norcros alerts:

About Norcros

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.