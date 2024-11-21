Norcros (LON:NXR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday.

NXR stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 247 ($3.13). The stock had a trading volume of 296,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 161 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 283 ($3.58). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.65. The stock has a market cap of £221.04 million, a PE ratio of 823.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

