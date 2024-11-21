Northland Capmk Raises Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.09.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.05, a PEG ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

