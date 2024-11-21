Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA stock opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $167.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

