NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 169.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,912 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $24,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

