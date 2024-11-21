NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 169.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,912 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $24,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy
NRG Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:NRG opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Generating a Ridiculous Amount of Cash
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Dividend Growth Meets Chips: Top 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.