NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $104,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,365,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $348,545,000. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in NVR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Up 0.5 %

NVR opened at $9,000.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9,433.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,575.26. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,052.58 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.