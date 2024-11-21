Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

OXY stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

