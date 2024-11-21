OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.02. 33,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 81,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

OceanaGold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

