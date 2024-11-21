Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,647 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Western Union were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

