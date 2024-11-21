Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Genpact by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on G. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:G opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

