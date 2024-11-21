Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 11,373 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $16,571,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 63,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,772,000 after buying an additional 1,256,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.87. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

In related news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,199.08. This trade represents a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

