Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.28. 145,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 344,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTLK shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The firm has a market cap of $124.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon bought 5,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,832.74. This trade represents a 528.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 221,510 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 112,812 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

