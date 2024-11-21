Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 3.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 68,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,768,000 after purchasing an additional 483,621 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,982,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $650.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.89. The company has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

