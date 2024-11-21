Overbrook Management Corp Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $499.50 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.