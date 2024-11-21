Overbrook Management Corp Has $548,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Envoi LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,985,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $542.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $531.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $415.30 and a 12-month high of $551.73. The company has a market capitalization of $491.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

