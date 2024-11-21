Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,870 ($23.66) and last traded at GBX 1,870 ($23.66), with a volume of 5911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,950 ($24.67).
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,925 ($37.01) to GBX 2,830 ($35.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,441.86%.
Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.
