Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 230,689 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,689 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $466,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $191.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

