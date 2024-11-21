Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $275,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $866,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 163,037 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 241,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 672,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 148.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.7 %

SMG stock opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

