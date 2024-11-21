Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,766,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950,154 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $212,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 523,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after acquiring an additional 85,207 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3,731.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 117.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. This trade represents a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,329 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

