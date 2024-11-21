Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,416 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $128,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,356,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,590,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in THOR Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

