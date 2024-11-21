Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,897,710 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 44,205.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,897,710 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $335,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 283.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FOX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

