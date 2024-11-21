Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 340,090 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340,090 shares during the period. Lennar makes up 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $502,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,955,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,364,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

View Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.15. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.