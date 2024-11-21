Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 708,854 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,333,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,854 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $181,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4,511,800.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $284,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

