Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,733,839 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,794,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,733,839 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $189,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.47 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.