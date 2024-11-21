Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,737 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $143,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,165,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $1,538,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.