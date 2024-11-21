Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.260-6.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.26-6.39 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

PANW stock opened at $392.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.41. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $258.17 and a 12-month high of $408.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.56.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. This represents a 24.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

