Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.260-6.390 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $416.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.56.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $392.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.41. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $258.17 and a fifty-two week high of $408.53. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at $370,926,027.50. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

