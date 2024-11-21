Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,360 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 2.7% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $123,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 181.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,524,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $318,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,534,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,547,476.88. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $10,361,228 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.3 %

PAYC opened at $219.67 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.68.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

