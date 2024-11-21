Payden & Rygel Has $232,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 98.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Income Research & Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

