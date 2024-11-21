Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $143,844.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,908.56. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $114,456.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $123,732.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $239.20 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.85 and a 200-day moving average of $196.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.92.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

